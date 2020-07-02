1746 Little Raven St A3c

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

One Bedroom: Near Commons Park: 6 WEEKS FREE - Property Id: 255418



RENT SPECIAL: SIX WEEKS FREE; Expires on 5/31/2020 on all apartments. One of five currently available one bedroom floor plans; one ready for ay, two for June, one for July.



Ideally located in the Riverfront Park of downtown Denver, conveniently located near to Commons Park, with extensive shops, restaurants, and entertainment opportunities!



AMENITIES:

two rooftop decks w/ fire pit & grill; resort style swimming pool and cabanas; state-of-the art fitness center; business center and conference room, plus DIY maker space! Pet spa, controlled access parking, electric car charging stations, and bike repair + storage. LEED Gold certification (cheaper utilities).



INSIDE:

Stainless steel ENERGY STAR appliances, quartz countertops, kitchen islands + pantries, Kember wood finish floors, washer & dryer in every apartment, spacious walk-in closets, patios/balconies.

