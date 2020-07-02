All apartments in Denver
1746 Little Raven St A3c

1746 Little Raven Street · No Longer Available
Location

1746 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
car charging
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
One Bedroom: Near Commons Park: 6 WEEKS FREE - Property Id: 255418

RENT SPECIAL: SIX WEEKS FREE; Expires on 5/31/2020 on all apartments. One of five currently available one bedroom floor plans; one ready for ay, two for June, one for July.

Ideally located in the Riverfront Park of downtown Denver, conveniently located near to Commons Park, with extensive shops, restaurants, and entertainment opportunities!

AMENITIES:
two rooftop decks w/ fire pit & grill; resort style swimming pool and cabanas; state-of-the art fitness center; business center and conference room, plus DIY maker space! Pet spa, controlled access parking, electric car charging stations, and bike repair + storage. LEED Gold certification (cheaper utilities).

INSIDE:
Stainless steel ENERGY STAR appliances, quartz countertops, kitchen islands + pantries, Kember wood finish floors, washer & dryer in every apartment, spacious walk-in closets, patios/balconies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/255418
Property Id 255418

(RLNE5760391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 Little Raven St A3c have any available units?
1746 Little Raven St A3c doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1746 Little Raven St A3c have?
Some of 1746 Little Raven St A3c's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 Little Raven St A3c currently offering any rent specials?
1746 Little Raven St A3c is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 Little Raven St A3c pet-friendly?
Yes, 1746 Little Raven St A3c is pet friendly.
Does 1746 Little Raven St A3c offer parking?
Yes, 1746 Little Raven St A3c offers parking.
Does 1746 Little Raven St A3c have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1746 Little Raven St A3c offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 Little Raven St A3c have a pool?
Yes, 1746 Little Raven St A3c has a pool.
Does 1746 Little Raven St A3c have accessible units?
No, 1746 Little Raven St A3c does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 Little Raven St A3c have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1746 Little Raven St A3c has units with dishwashers.

