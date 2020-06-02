All apartments in Denver
1728 E 37th Avenue

1728 East 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1728 East 37th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
coffee bar
air conditioning
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent * Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style duplex. Freshly painted, very clean with great open space, washer dryer hook-ups and fenced yard. Located in highly sought after Cole neighborhood. Close to restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Very bikeable and walkable area to Russell Square Park, Saint Charles Place Park and Cole neighborhood Historic District and much more. Easy access to I70, I25 and public transportation. Wall unit AC and pet friendly. Water, sewer and trash included. Seeking high quality, long term resident We do full background checks Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 E 37th Avenue have any available units?
1728 E 37th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 E 37th Avenue have?
Some of 1728 E 37th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 E 37th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1728 E 37th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 E 37th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 E 37th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1728 E 37th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1728 E 37th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1728 E 37th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 E 37th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 E 37th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1728 E 37th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1728 E 37th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1728 E 37th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 E 37th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 E 37th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
