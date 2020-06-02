1728 E 37th Avenue

Amenities

*Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent * Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style duplex. Freshly painted, very clean with great open space, washer dryer hook-ups and fenced yard. Located in highly sought after Cole neighborhood. Close to restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Very bikeable and walkable area to Russell Square Park, Saint Charles Place Park and Cole neighborhood Historic District and much more. Easy access to I70, I25 and public transportation. Wall unit AC and pet friendly. Water, sewer and trash included. Seeking high quality, long term resident We do full background checks Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com