Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

1726 E 37th Ave

1726 East 37th Avenue · (720) 789-8981
Location

1726 East 37th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
AVAILABLE NOW!! Spacious one bedroom, one-bathroom duplex in Denver's super-hot Cole neighborhood! This unit has plenty of space with a basement that could be used as an office or second bedroom. Unit has been freshly painted, laminate floors throughout, gas stove, washer and dryer, fenced in back yard, and a cute front porch.

Popular Wyatt-Edison Charter Elementary School is within walking distance. Close to Cole Middle School, Manual Highschool, and many others.

Less than minutes to downtown Denver, easy walk to new RTD A line light rail station and tons of new restaurant, shops, art galleries and more!

Section 8 welcome.

For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com

Showings available 7 days a week.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 E 37th Ave have any available units?
1726 E 37th Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 E 37th Ave have?
Some of 1726 E 37th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 E 37th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1726 E 37th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 E 37th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 E 37th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1726 E 37th Ave offer parking?
No, 1726 E 37th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1726 E 37th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1726 E 37th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 E 37th Ave have a pool?
No, 1726 E 37th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1726 E 37th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1726 E 37th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 E 37th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 E 37th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
