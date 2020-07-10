1726 E 37th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

AVAILABLE NOW!! Spacious one bedroom, one-bathroom duplex in Denver's super-hot Cole neighborhood! This unit has plenty of space with a basement that could be used as an office or second bedroom. Unit has been freshly painted, laminate floors throughout, gas stove, washer and dryer, fenced in back yard, and a cute front porch.



Popular Wyatt-Edison Charter Elementary School is within walking distance. Close to Cole Middle School, Manual Highschool, and many others.



Less than minutes to downtown Denver, easy walk to new RTD A line light rail station and tons of new restaurant, shops, art galleries and more!



Section 8 welcome.



For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com



Showings available 7 days a week.



