Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Walk to bars, restaurants and coffee shops or head to City Park 3 blocks away! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has ample cozy living spaces and a 2 car garage with 1 off street parking spot. There is an enclosed yard for your furry friends and a patio for non-furry friends to BBQ and enjoy the sun. Washer/dryer included.

Fully furnished. All utilities included (water, electricity/gas, trash and internet).

Flexible lease terms. Window AC units available for each bedroom for the hot months.