Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

1723 E 35th Ave

1723 East 35th Avenue · (720) 715-8437
Location

1723 East 35th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 9

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING 7/2**

Wonderful townhome in the super-hot Cole neighborhood! Close to RINO, Light Rail, many new developments and restaurants make this one of the hottest neighborhoods in Denver! Hardwood Floors, Renovated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bath. Private fenced back yard with low maintenance Astro-turf perfect for entertaining. Stack-able washer and dryer.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash and recycling. Tenant responsible for Xcel Energy and any extras. Pet friendly -1 dog or cat allowed, not both. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo filter program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website.

Amenities: Fenced Yard, Hardwood Floors, Renovated, Washer, Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 E 35th Ave have any available units?
1723 E 35th Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 E 35th Ave have?
Some of 1723 E 35th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 E 35th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1723 E 35th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 E 35th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 E 35th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1723 E 35th Ave offer parking?
No, 1723 E 35th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1723 E 35th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 E 35th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 E 35th Ave have a pool?
No, 1723 E 35th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1723 E 35th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1723 E 35th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 E 35th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 E 35th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
