1723 E 35th Ave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING 7/2**



Wonderful townhome in the super-hot Cole neighborhood! Close to RINO, Light Rail, many new developments and restaurants make this one of the hottest neighborhoods in Denver! Hardwood Floors, Renovated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bath. Private fenced back yard with low maintenance Astro-turf perfect for entertaining. Stack-able washer and dryer.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash and recycling. Tenant responsible for Xcel Energy and any extras. Pet friendly -1 dog or cat allowed, not both. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo filter program.



