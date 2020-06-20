1712 North Lafayette Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This stunning uptown 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms 2 story home in City Park West will welcome you with 1,611 square feet of living space!



The newly-updated, modern kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a decorative wood-burning fireplace, skylights, and an unfinished basement/crawl space. Parking for this property is 2 off-alley reserved spaces right behind the house.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, The Denver Zoo and City Park. Also nearby are Vine Street Pub and Brewery, VooDoo Doughnut, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Starbucks, Olive and Finch, RiNo, Downtown Denver and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.



Nearby schools include Cole Arts and Science Academy, Morey Middle School, and East High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com/rentals



303-873-RENT (7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.