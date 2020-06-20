All apartments in Denver
1712 North Lafayette Street

1712 Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

1712 Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This stunning uptown 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms 2 story home in City Park West will welcome you with 1,611 square feet of living space!

The newly-updated, modern kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a decorative wood-burning fireplace, skylights, and an unfinished basement/crawl space. Parking for this property is 2 off-alley reserved spaces right behind the house.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, The Denver Zoo and City Park. Also nearby are Vine Street Pub and Brewery, VooDoo Doughnut, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Starbucks, Olive and Finch, RiNo, Downtown Denver and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70.

Nearby schools include Cole Arts and Science Academy, Morey Middle School, and East High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com/rentals

303-873-RENT (7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 North Lafayette Street have any available units?
1712 North Lafayette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 North Lafayette Street have?
Some of 1712 North Lafayette Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 North Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
1712 North Lafayette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 North Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 North Lafayette Street is pet friendly.
Does 1712 North Lafayette Street offer parking?
Yes, 1712 North Lafayette Street does offer parking.
Does 1712 North Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 North Lafayette Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 North Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 1712 North Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 1712 North Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 1712 North Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 North Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 North Lafayette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
