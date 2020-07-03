1708 E 23rd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Adorable and Updated Victorian Home with 10 ft Ceilings! 2 bedroom, 1 bath with additional finished sunroom and private backyard in City Park West! Home features hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and bathroom, partial basement with additional storage and washer and dryer included with rent. Incredible charm and location! Great backyard for BBQ's, Sunroom is great for additional storage or living space.



Rent includes trash/recycling through the City of Denver. Tenant responsible for utilities. Dog friendly, No Cats please. NO SMOKING. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.



Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Whole House Fan, Stainless Steel Appliances, Renovated Kitchen, Renovated Bathroom, Washer, Dryer, Private Yard, 10 Ft Ceilings, Great Location