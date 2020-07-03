All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:43 PM

1708 E 23rd Ave

1708 East 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1708 East 23rd Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Adorable and Updated Victorian Home with 10 ft Ceilings! 2 bedroom, 1 bath with additional finished sunroom and private backyard in City Park West! Home features hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and bathroom, partial basement with additional storage and washer and dryer included with rent. Incredible charm and location! Great backyard for BBQ's, Sunroom is great for additional storage or living space.

Rent includes trash/recycling through the City of Denver. Tenant responsible for utilities. Dog friendly, No Cats please. NO SMOKING. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Whole House Fan, Stainless Steel Appliances, Renovated Kitchen, Renovated Bathroom, Washer, Dryer, Private Yard, 10 Ft Ceilings, Great Location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 E 23rd Ave have any available units?
1708 E 23rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 E 23rd Ave have?
Some of 1708 E 23rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 E 23rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1708 E 23rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 E 23rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1708 E 23rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1708 E 23rd Ave offer parking?
No, 1708 E 23rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1708 E 23rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1708 E 23rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 E 23rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1708 E 23rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1708 E 23rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1708 E 23rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 E 23rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 E 23rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

