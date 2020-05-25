1705 Gaylord St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bathroom nearly 1200 square feet available OCT 1st! Walk to over 30 restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Vine Street Brewery right downstairs!

ONE BLOCK FROM CITY PARK... incredible location for running, biking, and outdoor concerts and festivals!

Large living room with hardwood floors. Walkout to deck. Bright with lots of natural light. Granite counters, Cherry Wood Hardwood floors, stainless appliances and updated kitchen and bath.

DOGS AND CATS OK.

FREE COVERED PARKING SPOT.

Water, Sewer & Trash included.

Contact us for a showing!

Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management.