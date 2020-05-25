All apartments in Denver
1705 Gaylord St.

1705 North Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Location

1705 North Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bathroom nearly 1200 square feet available OCT 1st!  Walk to over 30 restaurants, bars and coffee shops. Vine Street Brewery right downstairs!  
ONE BLOCK FROM CITY PARK... incredible location for running, biking, and outdoor concerts and festivals! 
Large living room with hardwood floors. Walkout to deck. Bright with lots of natural light. Granite counters, Cherry Wood Hardwood floors, stainless appliances and updated kitchen and bath. 
DOGS AND CATS OK.  
FREE COVERED PARKING SPOT.
Water, Sewer & Trash included.
Contact us for a showing!
Professionally managed by Rivendell Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Gaylord St. have any available units?
1705 Gaylord St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Gaylord St. have?
Some of 1705 Gaylord St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Gaylord St. currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Gaylord St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Gaylord St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Gaylord St. is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Gaylord St. offer parking?
Yes, 1705 Gaylord St. offers parking.
Does 1705 Gaylord St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Gaylord St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Gaylord St. have a pool?
No, 1705 Gaylord St. does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Gaylord St. have accessible units?
No, 1705 Gaylord St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Gaylord St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Gaylord St. does not have units with dishwashers.

