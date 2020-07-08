1699 North Downing Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard parking garage

Restaurants, nightlife, and neighborhood. This 1,285 square feet, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in the heart of uptown. It's a luxury condo with all the upgrades, hardwood floors, granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, courtyard, private balcony, five-piece master bathroom, and walk-in closet. Includes washer and dryer, storage unit, and one underground parking spot. No pets please. Also close enough to walk Downtown, Capitol Hill, and some of Denver's best parks. Area Information Located Near: Uptown Restaurants, Coffee Shops & Nightlife City Park, Denver Zoo, Nature & Science Museum. 1 year lease. Rent is $1,700/mo, $1,700 security deposit. Water is included. Call Alex at 303-815-9195. Available May 15.