Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

1699 North Downing Street

1699 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

1699 Downing Street, Denver, CO 80218
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
garage
Restaurants, nightlife, and neighborhood. This 1,285 square feet, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in the heart of uptown. It's a luxury condo with all the upgrades, hardwood floors, granite kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, courtyard, private balcony, five-piece master bathroom, and walk-in closet. Includes washer and dryer, storage unit, and one underground parking spot. No pets please. Also close enough to walk Downtown, Capitol Hill, and some of Denver's best parks. Area Information Located Near: Uptown Restaurants, Coffee Shops & Nightlife City Park, Denver Zoo, Nature & Science Museum. 1 year lease. Rent is $1,700/mo, $1,700 security deposit. Water is included. Call Alex at 303-815-9195. Available May 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1699 North Downing Street have any available units?
1699 North Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1699 North Downing Street have?
Some of 1699 North Downing Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1699 North Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
1699 North Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1699 North Downing Street pet-friendly?
No, 1699 North Downing Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1699 North Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 1699 North Downing Street offers parking.
Does 1699 North Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1699 North Downing Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1699 North Downing Street have a pool?
No, 1699 North Downing Street does not have a pool.
Does 1699 North Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 1699 North Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1699 North Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1699 North Downing Street has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

