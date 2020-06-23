1686 Xanthia St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This classic 4 BDR, 2 Bath home has hardwood throughout the main level. Bright and sunny with mature trees, it is charming. On the main you have an updated galley kitchen with granite, a large living and dining area and the master bedroom and bath. Off the back is an addition that can be used as a bedroom or second living space. Downstairs are 2 non conforming bedrooms, the laundry area and a full bath. There is a lovely stone patio on the south side to enjoy. The back yard is fenced and parking is easy. With mature trees this house shines in the summer. Convenient to all RTD and public transportation options. Easy access to Downtown Denver or the Fitzsimons campus. RoxEdge manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with all fair housing laws.