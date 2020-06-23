All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1686 Xanthia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1686 Xanthia St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1686 Xanthia St

1686 North Xanthia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
East Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1686 North Xanthia Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This classic 4 BDR, 2 Bath home has hardwood throughout the main level. Bright and sunny with mature trees, it is charming. On the main you have an updated galley kitchen with granite, a large living and dining area and the master bedroom and bath. Off the back is an addition that can be used as a bedroom or second living space. Downstairs are 2 non conforming bedrooms, the laundry area and a full bath. There is a lovely stone patio on the south side to enjoy. The back yard is fenced and parking is easy. With mature trees this house shines in the summer. Convenient to all RTD and public transportation options. Easy access to Downtown Denver or the Fitzsimons campus. RoxEdge manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1686 Xanthia St have any available units?
1686 Xanthia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1686 Xanthia St have?
Some of 1686 Xanthia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1686 Xanthia St currently offering any rent specials?
1686 Xanthia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1686 Xanthia St pet-friendly?
No, 1686 Xanthia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1686 Xanthia St offer parking?
Yes, 1686 Xanthia St does offer parking.
Does 1686 Xanthia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1686 Xanthia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1686 Xanthia St have a pool?
No, 1686 Xanthia St does not have a pool.
Does 1686 Xanthia St have accessible units?
No, 1686 Xanthia St does not have accessible units.
Does 1686 Xanthia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1686 Xanthia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Columbine East
1201 Columbine St
Denver, CO 80206
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street
Denver, CO 80203
Regatta Sloan’s Lake
1550 Raleigh St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University