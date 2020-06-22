All apartments in Denver
Location

1654 Harrison Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large craftsman bungalow located in the City Park South Congress / TPark North neighborhood. Walking distance to Sprouts Market and associated shops along Colfax Avenue as well as City Park, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and the Denver Zoo.

The house has a large open living room that extends into the dining room and the kitchen with a breakfast bar. Great natural light at all times of day and a finished basement. The 3rd basement bedroom is non-conforming. Large backyard for entertaining and relaxing and a one and a half car garage. This house like all of our listings actually includes an inside and outside. 12 month lease preferred. Small pets excepted with deposit.

Ideal for 2 adult occupants additional occupants at $150 additional per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 Harrison Street have any available units?
1654 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1654 Harrison Street have?
Some of 1654 Harrison Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1654 Harrison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1654 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 1654 Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1654 Harrison Street does offer parking.
Does 1654 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1654 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 1654 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1654 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 1654 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1654 Harrison Street has units with dishwashers.
