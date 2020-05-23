All apartments in Denver
1652 Gaylord St.
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

1652 Gaylord St

1652 Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Location

1652 Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Carriage House, Most Utilities included with Garage in City Park West! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/954624?source=marketing

This one bedroom, apartment home is move-in ready and is situated in a convenient location. Near downtown, uptown restaurants, bars and City Park in Denver. Walking distance to many amenities. This carriage house apartment has been recently renovated. It offers a beautifully updated bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living area. The home comes mostly furnished with the existing furniture and tv seen in photos or items can be removed. Washer and dryer included as well. Central heat and air conditioning. The apartment unit rests above the garage and shares no walls. WiFi, gas, water and trash is included in the rental price.

Features at a glance:
-WIFI included
-Single Car Garage
-Stainless appliances
-Furnished
-Granite countertops
-Two levels, Garage on the first level, living on the second level
-One Bedroom
-One Bath

Appliances included:
-Stove
-Refrigerator
-Dishwasher
-Washer
-Dryer

Leasing information:
-Contract type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: Gas, water, trash

Pets:
-Yes, small only
-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet
-No aggressive breeds.

Nearby Schools in Denver:
-Cole Art and Science Academy
-East High School

-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Licensed in the State of Colorado

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4296797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1652 Gaylord St have any available units?
1652 Gaylord St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1652 Gaylord St have?
Some of 1652 Gaylord St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1652 Gaylord St currently offering any rent specials?
1652 Gaylord St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1652 Gaylord St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1652 Gaylord St is pet friendly.
Does 1652 Gaylord St offer parking?
Yes, 1652 Gaylord St offers parking.
Does 1652 Gaylord St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1652 Gaylord St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1652 Gaylord St have a pool?
No, 1652 Gaylord St does not have a pool.
Does 1652 Gaylord St have accessible units?
No, 1652 Gaylord St does not have accessible units.
Does 1652 Gaylord St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1652 Gaylord St has units with dishwashers.

