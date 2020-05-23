1652 Gaylord St.

Amenities

Carriage House, Most Utilities included with Garage in City Park West!



This one bedroom, apartment home is move-in ready and is situated in a convenient location. Near downtown, uptown restaurants, bars and City Park in Denver. Walking distance to many amenities. This carriage house apartment has been recently renovated. It offers a beautifully updated bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living area. The home comes mostly furnished with the existing furniture and tv seen in photos or items can be removed. Washer and dryer included as well. Central heat and air conditioning. The apartment unit rests above the garage and shares no walls. WiFi, gas, water and trash is included in the rental price.



Features at a glance:

-WIFI included

-Single Car Garage

-Stainless appliances

-Furnished

-Granite countertops

-Two levels, Garage on the first level, living on the second level

-One Bedroom

-One Bath



Appliances included:

-Stove

-Refrigerator

-Dishwasher

-Washer

-Dryer



Leasing information:

-Contract type: 12-month lease

-Utilities paid by the owner: Gas, water, trash



Pets:

-Yes, small only

-$500 additional security deposit required for each pet

-No aggressive breeds.



Nearby Schools in Denver:

-Cole Art and Science Academy

-East High School



-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Licensed in the State of Colorado



Equal Housing Opportunity



