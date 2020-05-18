All apartments in Denver
1644 South Cook Street
Last updated May 5 2019 at 8:06 AM

1644 South Cook Street

1644 South Cook Street · No Longer Available
Location

1644 South Cook Street, Denver, CO 80210
Cory-Merrill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute, Clean and Bright, newly renovated home with large, fenced yard, new deck, over sized one car garage with extra off street parking space. W/D, and plenty of storage space. New carpet and refinished floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 South Cook Street have any available units?
1644 South Cook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 South Cook Street have?
Some of 1644 South Cook Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 South Cook Street currently offering any rent specials?
1644 South Cook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 South Cook Street pet-friendly?
No, 1644 South Cook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1644 South Cook Street offer parking?
Yes, 1644 South Cook Street offers parking.
Does 1644 South Cook Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1644 South Cook Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 South Cook Street have a pool?
No, 1644 South Cook Street does not have a pool.
Does 1644 South Cook Street have accessible units?
No, 1644 South Cook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 South Cook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 South Cook Street has units with dishwashers.
