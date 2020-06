Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Hello peoples



Subletting our 2bed/1 bath house in platte park. House is a few blocks away from pearl street, near wash park and 5 min from DU.



2 bedrooms on the main floor + Unfinished basement with another bed room.



We are leaving october 19th - end of december for travel, but are flexible with the return date.



2350$/month including bills.



Will consider part of the period as well.