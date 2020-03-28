Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Available 06/15/19 1615 S Yates St - Property Id: 125834



TOTALLY updated 5 bedroom 2 bath home. NEW, NEW, NEW..... !

Owner spent $45,000 updating the house

Ready for immediate move-in

Kitchen: Brand NEW slow closing CABINETS+ Brand new Granite counter, top stainless steel appliances

Bathrooms: Brand new Bathroom tile shower, vanities, flooring....

New PAINT all OVER HOUSE

New designer gray FLOORING ALL OVER HOUSE

BRAND NEW installed garage with controllers+Brand new concrete Drive way

Perfect for entertaining and relaxation. Attached 1 car garage. Perfect home for family

Large fenced yard for pets (NEW GRASS SOD in back) and kids to romp in....

Plenty of storage. Wood fire place..

Rooms on upper level, lower level and main level. One bathroom on each level.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125834

Property Id 125834



(RLNE4924670)