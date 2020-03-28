All apartments in Denver
1615 S Yates St
1615 S Yates St

1615 South Yates Street · No Longer Available
Location

1615 South Yates Street, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 06/15/19 1615 S Yates St - Property Id: 125834

TOTALLY updated 5 bedroom 2 bath home. NEW, NEW, NEW..... !
Owner spent $45,000 updating the house
Ready for immediate move-in
Kitchen: Brand NEW slow closing CABINETS+ Brand new Granite counter, top stainless steel appliances
Bathrooms: Brand new Bathroom tile shower, vanities, flooring....
New PAINT all OVER HOUSE
New designer gray FLOORING ALL OVER HOUSE
BRAND NEW installed garage with controllers+Brand new concrete Drive way
Perfect for entertaining and relaxation. Attached 1 car garage. Perfect home for family
Large fenced yard for pets (NEW GRASS SOD in back) and kids to romp in....
Plenty of storage. Wood fire place..
Rooms on upper level, lower level and main level. One bathroom on each level.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125834
Property Id 125834

(RLNE4924670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 S Yates St have any available units?
1615 S Yates St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 S Yates St have?
Some of 1615 S Yates St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 S Yates St currently offering any rent specials?
1615 S Yates St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 S Yates St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 S Yates St is pet friendly.
Does 1615 S Yates St offer parking?
Yes, 1615 S Yates St offers parking.
Does 1615 S Yates St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 S Yates St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 S Yates St have a pool?
No, 1615 S Yates St does not have a pool.
Does 1615 S Yates St have accessible units?
No, 1615 S Yates St does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 S Yates St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 S Yates St has units with dishwashers.
