Amenities
Available 06/15/19 1615 S Yates St - Property Id: 125834
TOTALLY updated 5 bedroom 2 bath home. NEW, NEW, NEW..... !
Owner spent $45,000 updating the house
Ready for immediate move-in
Kitchen: Brand NEW slow closing CABINETS+ Brand new Granite counter, top stainless steel appliances
Bathrooms: Brand new Bathroom tile shower, vanities, flooring....
New PAINT all OVER HOUSE
New designer gray FLOORING ALL OVER HOUSE
BRAND NEW installed garage with controllers+Brand new concrete Drive way
Perfect for entertaining and relaxation. Attached 1 car garage. Perfect home for family
Large fenced yard for pets (NEW GRASS SOD in back) and kids to romp in....
Plenty of storage. Wood fire place..
Rooms on upper level, lower level and main level. One bathroom on each level.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125834
Property Id 125834
(RLNE4924670)