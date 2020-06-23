1560 Blake Street Unit 711

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LoDo Penthouse Condo with Large Outdoor Terrace. FREE Month's Rent! - FREE MONTH'S RENT! This rental condo features a giant balcony over 16th St. with gas grill and water hookups.



Step out of the building on to Blake and 16th Street and be anywhere downtown in minutes. This luxurious home has a master bedroom suite and a second non-conforming bedroom that is perfectly set up for an office or guest room. The outdoor terrace is enormous and perfectly set up for you to create your own outdoor oasis. The home comes with one reserved parking space and an oversized (huge), heated storage unit that could be compared to an offsite storage unit you pay hundreds a month for. This really is a unique opportunity to live in luxury in Denver's epicenter.



We are offering a $250.00 Visa Gift card to go towards your move should you sign a lease this month! Contact Love Your Hood for more details regarding FREE rent.



(RLNE3909208)