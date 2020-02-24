Amenities

1558 Clermont Street Available 02/01/19 Beautifully Renovated City Park Craftsman - Beautifully renovated City Park craftsman that features a chef's kitchen with exposed brick, granite, stainless steel appliances and an eat in kitchen. 4 bedrooms total with 2 master retreats with attached bathrooms, one in the newly remodeled attic level that features a custom staircase, full bath and plenty of storage. The other master bedroom is in the fully finished basement and has daylight windows for an abundance of light and also features a freshly remodeled bathroom. Other 2 bedrooms, living room, and bath round out main floor. When your day is over relax in the backyard oasis where there is a built in outdoor kitchen with bar and a custom pergola. The covered patio has a beautiful ceiling and a ceiling fan. Hardwood floors, fireplace, AC, and all original woodwork make this home a true gem and one of a kind. This home is located 3 blocks from City Park, the Science Museum and is 2 blocks from historic 17th Ave Parkway.



