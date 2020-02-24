All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1558 Clermont Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1558 Clermont Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1558 Clermont Street

1558 North Clermont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1558 North Clermont Street, Denver, CO 80220
Park Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1558 Clermont Street Available 02/01/19 Beautifully Renovated City Park Craftsman - Beautifully renovated City Park craftsman that features a chef's kitchen with exposed brick, granite, stainless steel appliances and an eat in kitchen. 4 bedrooms total with 2 master retreats with attached bathrooms, one in the newly remodeled attic level that features a custom staircase, full bath and plenty of storage. The other master bedroom is in the fully finished basement and has daylight windows for an abundance of light and also features a freshly remodeled bathroom. Other 2 bedrooms, living room, and bath round out main floor. When your day is over relax in the backyard oasis where there is a built in outdoor kitchen with bar and a custom pergola. The covered patio has a beautiful ceiling and a ceiling fan. Hardwood floors, fireplace, AC, and all original woodwork make this home a true gem and one of a kind. This home is located 3 blocks from City Park, the Science Museum and is 2 blocks from historic 17th Ave Parkway.

(RLNE4614674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1558 Clermont Street have any available units?
1558 Clermont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1558 Clermont Street have?
Some of 1558 Clermont Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1558 Clermont Street currently offering any rent specials?
1558 Clermont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1558 Clermont Street pet-friendly?
No, 1558 Clermont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1558 Clermont Street offer parking?
No, 1558 Clermont Street does not offer parking.
Does 1558 Clermont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1558 Clermont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1558 Clermont Street have a pool?
No, 1558 Clermont Street does not have a pool.
Does 1558 Clermont Street have accessible units?
No, 1558 Clermont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1558 Clermont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1558 Clermont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University