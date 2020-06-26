All apartments in Denver
155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307

155 S Monaco Street Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

155 S Monaco Street Pkwy, Denver, CO 80224
Hilltop

Amenities

playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
Brand New 3rd Floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo @ Crestmoor Park - The newest addition in prestigious Crestmoor Park and Historic Hilltop. This stylish 3rd floor 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, with an amazing western view, is ready for immediate move-in. Crestmoor Park is literally across the street with tennis courts, playgrounds, softball and picnic space. Within minutes of Cherry Creek North, shopping and dining, downtown Denver as well as Lowry as well. Be one of the few to experience the best of living in this stylish urban setting.

Resident will need verifiable Renter's Insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4720754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 have any available units?
155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 currently offering any rent specials?
155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 pet-friendly?
No, 155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 offer parking?
No, 155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 does not offer parking.
Does 155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 have a pool?
No, 155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 does not have a pool.
Does 155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 have accessible units?
No, 155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307 does not have units with air conditioning.
