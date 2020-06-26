155 S. Monaco Parkway Unit# 307

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground tennis court

Brand New 3rd Floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo @ Crestmoor Park - The newest addition in prestigious Crestmoor Park and Historic Hilltop. This stylish 3rd floor 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, with an amazing western view, is ready for immediate move-in. Crestmoor Park is literally across the street with tennis courts, playgrounds, softball and picnic space. Within minutes of Cherry Creek North, shopping and dining, downtown Denver as well as Lowry as well. Be one of the few to experience the best of living in this stylish urban setting.



Resident will need verifiable Renter's Insurance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4720754)