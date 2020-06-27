1548 N Fillmore Street

Amenities

Lovely 3 bed / 2 bath duplex just steps to City Park! Detached 1 car garage. This home with a front porch swing has great detail including exposed brick walls, an ornamental fireplace and mantle, and built-ins! The first level includes and open living and dining area, two bedrooms with large closets, a main bathroom and an updated kitchen with lots of cabinets, a gas range, stainless appliances and a walk-in pantry with open shelving. Downstairs is a rec room with carpeted flooring, a third bedroom with an egress window, a full bathroom, washer and dryer.