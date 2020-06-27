All apartments in Denver
1548 N Fillmore Street
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

1548 N Fillmore Street

1548 Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1548 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bed / 2 bath duplex just steps to City Park! Detached 1 car garage. This home with a front porch swing has great detail including exposed brick walls, an ornamental fireplace and mantle, and built-ins! The first level includes and open living and dining area, two bedrooms with large closets, a main bathroom and an updated kitchen with lots of cabinets, a gas range, stainless appliances and a walk-in pantry with open shelving. Downstairs is a rec room with carpeted flooring, a third bedroom with an egress window, a full bathroom, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 N Fillmore Street have any available units?
1548 N Fillmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1548 N Fillmore Street have?
Some of 1548 N Fillmore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 N Fillmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1548 N Fillmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 N Fillmore Street pet-friendly?
No, 1548 N Fillmore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1548 N Fillmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 1548 N Fillmore Street offers parking.
Does 1548 N Fillmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1548 N Fillmore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 N Fillmore Street have a pool?
No, 1548 N Fillmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 1548 N Fillmore Street have accessible units?
No, 1548 N Fillmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 N Fillmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1548 N Fillmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
