Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:05 AM

1545 Fillmore St

1545 Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1545 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled City Park home with 3 beds + den and 3 bathrooms. In floor radiant heat with heated towel rack in master. Beautiful wood interior completely redone in 2006 with detail to original charm. Walking distance to City Park and City Park Jazz, Botanic gardens, new Rec Center and a multitude of restaurants and entertainment venues. Cats negotiable with the right renter (additional deposit and pet insurance required). Two car garage, radiant heat, swamp cooler. No smoking of anything on the property. Home not available to tour until May 6. Available to rent June 1.
Sorry about some photos being sideways - the Avail listing website re-formatted all our photos. They are correct on Zillow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

