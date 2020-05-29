1545 Fillmore St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled City Park home with 3 beds + den and 3 bathrooms. In floor radiant heat with heated towel rack in master. Beautiful wood interior completely redone in 2006 with detail to original charm. Walking distance to City Park and City Park Jazz, Botanic gardens, new Rec Center and a multitude of restaurants and entertainment venues. Cats negotiable with the right renter (additional deposit and pet insurance required). Two car garage, radiant heat, swamp cooler. No smoking of anything on the property. Home not available to tour until May 6. Available to rent June 1.

