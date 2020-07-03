1540 West Cedar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Remodeled Home For A Family Starting Out

3 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

Washer & Dryer Hookups In Seperate Laundry Room

$1,695 Rent, $1,700 Deposit with 1 year or longer lease

Call or Text 720-446-7368 to schedule a viewing of this property.

Large Fenced Back Yard

Pets On A Case By Case Bases With Approval

***** NO SMOKING *****

***** NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED *****



Nearby schools include Valverde Elementary, Kepner Middle and West High

Nearby coffee shops, restaurants, shopping and parks



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.