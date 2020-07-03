All apartments in Denver
1540 West Cedar Avenue

Location

1540 West Cedar Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Valverde

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Remodeled Home For A Family Starting Out
3 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Washer & Dryer Hookups In Seperate Laundry Room
$1,695 Rent, $1,700 Deposit with 1 year or longer lease
Call or Text 720-446-7368 to schedule a viewing of this property.
Large Fenced Back Yard
Pets On A Case By Case Bases With Approval
***** NO SMOKING *****
***** NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED *****

Nearby schools include Valverde Elementary, Kepner Middle and West High
Nearby coffee shops, restaurants, shopping and parks

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 West Cedar Avenue have any available units?
1540 West Cedar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 West Cedar Avenue have?
Some of 1540 West Cedar Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 West Cedar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1540 West Cedar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 West Cedar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1540 West Cedar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1540 West Cedar Avenue offer parking?
No, 1540 West Cedar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1540 West Cedar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 West Cedar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 West Cedar Avenue have a pool?
No, 1540 West Cedar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1540 West Cedar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1540 West Cedar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 West Cedar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1540 West Cedar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

