Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

1539 W 43rd Ave Available 12/27/19 Premium 2BD, 2.5BA Sunnyside Townhome with 1-Car Garage and Private Rooftop - One of the best locations in Denver, the Sunnyside neighborhood has a lot to offer. Walk to Chaffee Park, Ciancio Park, as well as many shops, restaurants, and coffeehouses. Conveniently located near Downtown Denver to the East, Berkeley to the West, Lower Highlands to the South, and Sloan's Lake to the South West. Premium amenities are truly all around you. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterenterdenver.com



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $30 monthly HOA fee for water, sewer, and trash

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



