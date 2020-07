Amenities

One Bedroom available in Denver 12/30 through 3/31 and possibly longer. Fully furnished one-bedroom apartment at Colfax & York in City Park West. Great location, loads of bars, restaurants and shops. Near Denver Zoo, Denver Botanical Gardens, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, City Park, and Carla Madison Recreation Center. Price and security deposit. Sorry, no pets per lease. No smoking. Cable, high speed internet, and utilities included. Off street parking available.