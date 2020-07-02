1530 Kearney St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5b6d33f081 ---- Hardwood floors Dining room Corner unit Secure building entry On site laundry Small building Front & back entrances Optional Single Car Garage ($50/month) $45 App fee $65 Flat monthly utility fee for all utilities $600 Security deposit Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300