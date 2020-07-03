1511 E 37th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9af362f095 ---- Spacious 2 Bed, 1 Full Bath, Updated Kitchen, W/D, Lots of Storage Live in one of the most hip areas of Denver today. This apartment sits in trendy north Denver. A short walk to the RiNo Art District, Hop Alley, Black Shirt Brewing Company, The Great Divide Barrel Bar, & Acorn. Don't miss your chance to be a part of one of the most enlivened parts of Denver. Exposed brick SS Appliances Front entry foyer Large windows Washer/Dryer in unit Front & side entrances 2 Blocks from RTD Rail & Bus station Walk to RiNo Art District 1 Block from St Charles Recreation Center Minutes by car to City Park, The Denver Zoo, & Saint Joseph Hospital - 1 Assigned off street parking space - $45 Application fee Tenant pays gas & electric $1695 Security deposit 1 Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300