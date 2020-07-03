All apartments in Denver
1511 E 37th Ave

1511 East 37th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1511 East 37th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9af362f095 ---- Spacious 2 Bed, 1 Full Bath, Updated Kitchen, W/D, Lots of Storage Live in one of the most hip areas of Denver today. This apartment sits in trendy north Denver. A short walk to the RiNo Art District, Hop Alley, Black Shirt Brewing Company, The Great Divide Barrel Bar, & Acorn. Don't miss your chance to be a part of one of the most enlivened parts of Denver. Exposed brick SS Appliances Front entry foyer Large windows Washer/Dryer in unit Front & side entrances 2 Blocks from RTD Rail & Bus station Walk to RiNo Art District 1 Block from St Charles Recreation Center Minutes by car to City Park, The Denver Zoo, & Saint Joseph Hospital - 1 Assigned off street parking space - $45 Application fee Tenant pays gas & electric $1695 Security deposit 1 Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 E 37th Ave have any available units?
1511 E 37th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 E 37th Ave have?
Some of 1511 E 37th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 E 37th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1511 E 37th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 E 37th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 E 37th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1511 E 37th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1511 E 37th Ave offers parking.
Does 1511 E 37th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 E 37th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 E 37th Ave have a pool?
No, 1511 E 37th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1511 E 37th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1511 E 37th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 E 37th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 E 37th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

