1499 Blake Street

This wide-open 1 bedroom loft in the popular Palace Lofts development offers urban living with the security and convenience of a modern building. Built in 1997, Palace Lofts has a staffed front desk, fitness center, conference room and spectacular roof top deck. Located in the heard of LoDo, this urban retreat is within an easy walk to Union Station, the Theatre District, Larimer Square, the 16th St Mall Ride, Pepsi Center, Coors Field and the new Whole Foods Market.



This light and bright unit provides exceptional city views and features an open floor plan, hardwood floors and an upgraded kitchen with warm wood cabinets, and architectural lighting. The open living/dining area is adjacent to the large windows and can accommodate a large number of layouts and arrangements.



A singe secured garage parking space is included with the rent, along with in-unit stacking washer/dryer.. 1 Bedroom open loft located in Palace Lofts. Great location in LoDo. Unit is very bright with large windows, open floor plan, awesome city views. Built in book shelf. Exercise room in building and 10th floor deck with great views of downtown!