All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1499 Blake Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1499 Blake Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1499 Blake Street

1499 Blake Street · (720) 605-3181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1499 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 3D · Avail. Jul 8

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 927 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
parking
garage
media room
This wide-open 1 bedroom loft in the popular Palace Lofts development offers urban living with the security and convenience of a modern building. Built in 1997, Palace Lofts has a staffed front desk, fitness center, conference room and spectacular roof top deck. Located in the heard of LoDo, this urban retreat is within an easy walk to Union Station, the Theatre District, Larimer Square, the 16th St Mall Ride, Pepsi Center, Coors Field and the new Whole Foods Market.

This light and bright unit provides exceptional city views and features an open floor plan, hardwood floors and an upgraded kitchen with warm wood cabinets, and architectural lighting. The open living/dining area is adjacent to the large windows and can accommodate a large number of layouts and arrangements.

A singe secured garage parking space is included with the rent, along with in-unit stacking washer/dryer.. 1 Bedroom open loft located in Palace Lofts. Great location in LoDo. Unit is very bright with large windows, open floor plan, awesome city views. Built in book shelf. Exercise room in building and 10th floor deck with great views of downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1499 Blake Street have any available units?
1499 Blake Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1499 Blake Street have?
Some of 1499 Blake Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1499 Blake Street currently offering any rent specials?
1499 Blake Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1499 Blake Street pet-friendly?
No, 1499 Blake Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1499 Blake Street offer parking?
Yes, 1499 Blake Street does offer parking.
Does 1499 Blake Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1499 Blake Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1499 Blake Street have a pool?
No, 1499 Blake Street does not have a pool.
Does 1499 Blake Street have accessible units?
No, 1499 Blake Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1499 Blake Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1499 Blake Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1499 Blake Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
Strata
16505 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity