1489 Steele Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage yoga

TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR >>> https://my.matterport.com/models/ZXQBsrzjsxR?section=media&mediasection=showcase



Come tour this beautiful condo located in Congress Park, Denver! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout the main areas, and fresh paint! The kitchen has an open layout with granite countertops, wood cabinets, and all major appliances. This unit contains many large windows that bring in lots of natural light. Through the dining room is access to a small patio that offers the perfect space for reading a book or soaking in some sun. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit washer and dryer along with a heated garage and extra storage space. You will love the location of this property as it is just walking distance from yoga studios, gyms, and many shops and restaurants. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity!



Pets - Yes, Max 2 under 50 lbs

Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave

Amenities - Extra storage locker in garage

Laundry - Washer/Dryer

Utilities Included - Water, Trash, Recycling

Parking - Assigned spot in underground garage

School District - Denver County

Fireplace - Yes



**HOA has move-in procedures that must be followed Moving Hours are 8:00 am to 8:00 pm There is a $100 non-refundable move in/move out charge, as well as a $200 refundable deposit. If HOA is not notified you will be charged a $500 fee.**



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.