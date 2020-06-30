All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1489 Steele Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1489 Steele Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:50 PM

1489 Steele Street

1489 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1489 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
yoga
TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR >>> https://my.matterport.com/models/ZXQBsrzjsxR?section=media&mediasection=showcase

Come tour this beautiful condo located in Congress Park, Denver! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout the main areas, and fresh paint! The kitchen has an open layout with granite countertops, wood cabinets, and all major appliances. This unit contains many large windows that bring in lots of natural light. Through the dining room is access to a small patio that offers the perfect space for reading a book or soaking in some sun. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit washer and dryer along with a heated garage and extra storage space. You will love the location of this property as it is just walking distance from yoga studios, gyms, and many shops and restaurants. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity!

Pets - Yes, Max 2 under 50 lbs
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave
Amenities - Extra storage locker in garage
Laundry - Washer/Dryer
Utilities Included - Water, Trash, Recycling
Parking - Assigned spot in underground garage
School District - Denver County
Fireplace - Yes

**HOA has move-in procedures that must be followed Moving Hours are 8:00 am to 8:00 pm There is a $100 non-refundable move in/move out charge, as well as a $200 refundable deposit. If HOA is not notified you will be charged a $500 fee.**

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1489 Steele Street have any available units?
1489 Steele Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1489 Steele Street have?
Some of 1489 Steele Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1489 Steele Street currently offering any rent specials?
1489 Steele Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1489 Steele Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1489 Steele Street is pet friendly.
Does 1489 Steele Street offer parking?
Yes, 1489 Steele Street offers parking.
Does 1489 Steele Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1489 Steele Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1489 Steele Street have a pool?
No, 1489 Steele Street does not have a pool.
Does 1489 Steele Street have accessible units?
No, 1489 Steele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1489 Steele Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1489 Steele Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue
Denver, CO 80239
Parkside Apartments
2300 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University