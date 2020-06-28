All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

14833 Elmendorf Place

14833 Elmendorf Place · No Longer Available
Location

14833 Elmendorf Place, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom Near Ford Elementary with Stainless Appliances! Available Now! - 14833 Elmendorf Place, Denver, CO 80239 - Available Now!

To schedule your showing please email Derek Boone at derek.boone@realatlas.com or text at 615-484-1259.

Well-kept and spacious 3 bedroom just one block to Parkfield Lake Park and DCIS Ford Elementary! Large living room and fenced-in backyard! This one won't last long!

Features:
- Stainless appliances!
- Off street parking
- Fenced-in backyard!
- Washer and dryer hook ups
- Hardwood floors!

Rent: $1,695
Deposit: $1,695
Application fee: $45 per adult
Utilities: residents' responsibility
Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!

Requirements:
- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent
- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years

(RLNE4097130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14833 Elmendorf Place have any available units?
14833 Elmendorf Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 14833 Elmendorf Place have?
Some of 14833 Elmendorf Place's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14833 Elmendorf Place currently offering any rent specials?
14833 Elmendorf Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14833 Elmendorf Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14833 Elmendorf Place is pet friendly.
Does 14833 Elmendorf Place offer parking?
Yes, 14833 Elmendorf Place offers parking.
Does 14833 Elmendorf Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14833 Elmendorf Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14833 Elmendorf Place have a pool?
No, 14833 Elmendorf Place does not have a pool.
Does 14833 Elmendorf Place have accessible units?
No, 14833 Elmendorf Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14833 Elmendorf Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14833 Elmendorf Place does not have units with dishwashers.
