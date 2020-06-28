Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom Near Ford Elementary with Stainless Appliances! Available Now! - 14833 Elmendorf Place, Denver, CO 80239 - Available Now!
To schedule your showing please email Derek Boone at derek.boone@realatlas.com or text at 615-484-1259.
Well-kept and spacious 3 bedroom just one block to Parkfield Lake Park and DCIS Ford Elementary! Large living room and fenced-in backyard! This one won't last long!
Features:
- Stainless appliances!
- Off street parking
- Fenced-in backyard!
- Washer and dryer hook ups
- Hardwood floors!
Rent: $1,695
Deposit: $1,695
Application fee: $45 per adult
Utilities: residents' responsibility
Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!
Requirements:
- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent
- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years
