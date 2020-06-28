Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom Near Ford Elementary with Stainless Appliances! Available Now! - 14833 Elmendorf Place, Denver, CO 80239 - Available Now!



To schedule your showing please email Derek Boone at derek.boone@realatlas.com or text at 615-484-1259.



Well-kept and spacious 3 bedroom just one block to Parkfield Lake Park and DCIS Ford Elementary! Large living room and fenced-in backyard! This one won't last long!



Features:

- Stainless appliances!

- Off street parking

- Fenced-in backyard!

- Washer and dryer hook ups

- Hardwood floors!



Rent: $1,695

Deposit: $1,695

Application fee: $45 per adult

Utilities: residents' responsibility

Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!



Requirements:

- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent

- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years



