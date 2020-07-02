1472 Albion St Apt C

Amenities

AVAILABLE 09/15/2020



10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



Beautiful two bedroom, 1 bathroom! Bedrooms are carpeted and have large windows for lots of natural light. Bathroom has been updated as well with counter height vanity, tile floors and brushed nickel hardware. Linen closet and stack-able washer and dryer. Locked storage unit as well as bike storage located in lower level of building. One reserved off-street parking space!



Dog friendly with owner approval and $350 Pet Deposit. Water/sewer/trash included in rent!!!



Loaded with Options:

Slab granite counter tops

Stainless steel appliances

French Doors Leading to West Facing Spacious Balcony

Hardwood Floors

Nest Thermostat

Washer/dryer

Fireplace



Centrally located in Denver Only minutes from Downtown Denver, LoDo, Cherry Creek, I-70 and I-25! On the corner of Colorado Blvd and 40th.



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



