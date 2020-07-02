All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1472 Albion St Apt C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1472 Albion St Apt C
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:39 AM

1472 Albion St Apt C

1472 Albion Street · (303) 332-4529
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1472 Albion Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
AVAILABLE 09/15/2020

10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

Beautiful two bedroom, 1 bathroom! Bedrooms are carpeted and have large windows for lots of natural light. Bathroom has been updated as well with counter height vanity, tile floors and brushed nickel hardware. Linen closet and stack-able washer and dryer. Locked storage unit as well as bike storage located in lower level of building. One reserved off-street parking space!

Dog friendly with owner approval and $350 Pet Deposit. Water/sewer/trash included in rent!!!

Loaded with Options:
Slab granite counter tops
Stainless steel appliances
French Doors Leading to West Facing Spacious Balcony
Hardwood Floors
Nest Thermostat
Washer/dryer
Fireplace

Centrally located in Denver Only minutes from Downtown Denver, LoDo, Cherry Creek, I-70 and I-25! On the corner of Colorado Blvd and 40th.

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 Albion St Apt C have any available units?
1472 Albion St Apt C has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1472 Albion St Apt C have?
Some of 1472 Albion St Apt C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1472 Albion St Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
1472 Albion St Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 Albion St Apt C pet-friendly?
No, 1472 Albion St Apt C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1472 Albion St Apt C offer parking?
Yes, 1472 Albion St Apt C offers parking.
Does 1472 Albion St Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1472 Albion St Apt C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 Albion St Apt C have a pool?
No, 1472 Albion St Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 1472 Albion St Apt C have accessible units?
No, 1472 Albion St Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 Albion St Apt C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1472 Albion St Apt C has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1472 Albion St Apt C?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street
Denver, CO 80210
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
The Pullman
1959 Wewatta Street
Denver, CO 80202
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity