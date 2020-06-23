1466 Knox Ct

Amenities

This large 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom half-duplex is located on Knox Court just South of Colfax.

There is wall to wall carpeting in the unit and tile in the bathroom and kitchen.

The unit has a living room, dining room with a built in hutch and a kitchen with pantry off the 1 bedroom with a walk in closet. There is a driveway in back, no garage. Tenant(s) must have Renters Insurance at Move In.

Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities

Sorry, No Pets.

