Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

14650 Bolling Drive

14650 Bolling Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14650 Bolling Drive, Denver, CO 80239
Montbello

Amenities

Pictures Coming Soon! Renovated 4 Bedroom Next to Central Park! Close to Chambers, Airport, and More! - 14650 Bolling Dr, Denver, CO 80239 - Available Aug. 28th!

Come see this newly renovated house available Aug. 28th! Close to schools, Central Park, and right off of Chambers Rd. and the interstates!

This floor has new carpets in all 4 bedrooms and new luxury plank flooring in the kitchen. You can still smell the new paint! Large, fully fenced backyard with plenty of room for pets to run around.

Features:
- New flooring throughout!
- Hardwoods in living room!
- New paint throughout
- Fully fenced backyard!
- Full, two car garage
- Large shed in backyard
- Close to Central Park, Maxwell Elementary, the Airport, and I-70/I-225!
- Much more!

Rent: $1,995
Deposit: $1,995
Application fee: $45 per adult
Utilities: residents' responsibility
Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!

Requirements:
- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent
- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years

To schedule your showing please email Derek Boone at derek.boone@realatlas.com or text at 615-484-1259.

(RLNE5109974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14650 Bolling Drive have any available units?
14650 Bolling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 14650 Bolling Drive have?
Some of 14650 Bolling Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14650 Bolling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14650 Bolling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14650 Bolling Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14650 Bolling Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14650 Bolling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14650 Bolling Drive offers parking.
Does 14650 Bolling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14650 Bolling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14650 Bolling Drive have a pool?
No, 14650 Bolling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14650 Bolling Drive have accessible units?
No, 14650 Bolling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14650 Bolling Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14650 Bolling Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
