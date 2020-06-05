14650 Bolling Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Pictures Coming Soon! Renovated 4 Bedroom Next to Central Park! Close to Chambers, Airport, and More! - 14650 Bolling Dr, Denver, CO 80239 - Available Aug. 28th!



Come see this newly renovated house available Aug. 28th! Close to schools, Central Park, and right off of Chambers Rd. and the interstates!



This floor has new carpets in all 4 bedrooms and new luxury plank flooring in the kitchen. You can still smell the new paint! Large, fully fenced backyard with plenty of room for pets to run around.



Features:

- New flooring throughout!

- Hardwoods in living room!

- New paint throughout

- Fully fenced backyard!

- Full, two car garage

- Large shed in backyard

- Close to Central Park, Maxwell Elementary, the Airport, and I-70/I-225!

- Much more!



Rent: $1,995

Deposit: $1,995

Application fee: $45 per adult

Utilities: residents' responsibility

Pet fee: $200 + $25/month pet rent



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate Group, named Top Company 2018: Real Estate by ColoradoBiz Magazine and Best Property Management Company 3 years in a row!



Requirements:

- Household income at least 3X the monthly rent

- No evictions, felonies, violent crimes in the past 7 years



To schedule your showing please email Derek Boone at derek.boone@realatlas.com or text at 615-484-1259.



(RLNE5109974)