1459 27th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park

Live in the heart of RiNo! This four story townhouse comes with a garage for two cars and three spacious floors with an open concept main level and gourmet kitchen. The two bedrooms each have their own bathrooms, with laundry on the same level, including a master suite with 5 piece bath. The private rooftop deck is perfect for entertaining or taking in the sunset with amazing views. The kitchen has GE appliances including a gas burning stove and another bathroom on the main level. Close distance to some of Denver's best breweries, restaurants and arts scene not to mention just blocks from Coors Field. Tenant responsible for electric, cable + internet.