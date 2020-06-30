All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:09 AM

1459 27th Street

1459 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1459 27th Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
Live in the heart of RiNo! This four story townhouse comes with a garage for two cars and three spacious floors with an open concept main level and gourmet kitchen. The two bedrooms each have their own bathrooms, with laundry on the same level, including a master suite with 5 piece bath. The private rooftop deck is perfect for entertaining or taking in the sunset with amazing views. The kitchen has GE appliances including a gas burning stove and another bathroom on the main level. Close distance to some of Denver's best breweries, restaurants and arts scene not to mention just blocks from Coors Field. Tenant responsible for electric, cable + internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 27th Street have any available units?
1459 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 27th Street have?
Some of 1459 27th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1459 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1459 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1459 27th Street offers parking.
Does 1459 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 27th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 27th Street have a pool?
No, 1459 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1459 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 1459 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 27th Street has units with dishwashers.

