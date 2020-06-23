All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 20 2019 at 10:06 PM

1448 Knox Court

1448 Knox Court · No Longer Available
Location

1448 Knox Court, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

Great West Colfax location 2 bedroom 1 bathroom classic rowhome. This West Colfax location is the perfect mix of 5 minute drive to downtown, 2 blocks from the light rail line going downtown or West to Golden, a skip across Colfax to Sloan's lake, hit the new hotspots at Seedstock brewery, the Alamo Theatre and Drafthouse, Sloan's Tap and Burger or enjoy authentic original West Colfax spots like Swifts or Los Mesones.

This rowhome has a nice layout that has a front porch, dining room, taller ceilings, washer dryer in unit, basement bedroom with egress window, a desk area in the small addition, a fenced back patio area, and two off street parking spots.

We are looking for a 12 month lease and pet friendly with a pet fee and current vaccinations. Please contact Chris Martinez at (303) 619-6068 with J & M Realty for more information or to schedule a showing. You can also submit an application at jmrealty.managebuilding.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Knox Court have any available units?
1448 Knox Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1448 Knox Court have?
Some of 1448 Knox Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 Knox Court currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Knox Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Knox Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1448 Knox Court is pet friendly.
Does 1448 Knox Court offer parking?
Yes, 1448 Knox Court offers parking.
Does 1448 Knox Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1448 Knox Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Knox Court have a pool?
No, 1448 Knox Court does not have a pool.
Does 1448 Knox Court have accessible units?
No, 1448 Knox Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Knox Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1448 Knox Court does not have units with dishwashers.
