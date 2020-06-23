1448 Knox Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking media room

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Great West Colfax location 2 bedroom 1 bathroom classic rowhome. This West Colfax location is the perfect mix of 5 minute drive to downtown, 2 blocks from the light rail line going downtown or West to Golden, a skip across Colfax to Sloan's lake, hit the new hotspots at Seedstock brewery, the Alamo Theatre and Drafthouse, Sloan's Tap and Burger or enjoy authentic original West Colfax spots like Swifts or Los Mesones.



This rowhome has a nice layout that has a front porch, dining room, taller ceilings, washer dryer in unit, basement bedroom with egress window, a desk area in the small addition, a fenced back patio area, and two off street parking spots.



We are looking for a 12 month lease and pet friendly with a pet fee and current vaccinations. Please contact Chris Martinez at (303) 619-6068 with J & M Realty for more information or to schedule a showing. You can also submit an application at jmrealty.managebuilding.com.