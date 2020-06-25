All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1435 Elizabeth St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1435 Elizabeth St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 8:43 AM

1435 Elizabeth St

1435 North Elizabeth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1435 North Elizabeth Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This newly renovated and newly furnished apartment is light and airy and is located in desirable City Park neighborhood. Walk to Botanic Gardens, City Park, Science Museum, Zoo, Tattered Book Store and numerous local restaurants. Two miles to downtown Denver, bus on corner.
Utilities included. Well equipped kitchen.

Unit was quickly rented for several months - next available rental period will commence on or about May 15, 2019. Please feel free to contact me with any questions you may have.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Elizabeth St have any available units?
1435 Elizabeth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1435 Elizabeth St currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Elizabeth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Elizabeth St pet-friendly?
No, 1435 Elizabeth St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1435 Elizabeth St offer parking?
No, 1435 Elizabeth St does not offer parking.
Does 1435 Elizabeth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Elizabeth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Elizabeth St have a pool?
No, 1435 Elizabeth St does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Elizabeth St have accessible units?
No, 1435 Elizabeth St does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Elizabeth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Elizabeth St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 Elizabeth St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 Elizabeth St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Aster Conservatory Green
9095 East 47th Avenue
Denver, CO 80239
Z53
5360-5380 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80221
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Link 35
1220 35th St
Denver, CO 80205
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University