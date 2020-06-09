1425 East 8th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator gym internet access

This adorable condo has been recently updated. The kitchen WOWS you as you walk into the home - with subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, a stainless steel appliance package including a gas stove and a beautiful light fixture. Both bedrooms are a good size with the second bedroom leading into an open sunroom. The property offers hardwood floors throughout and an outdoor courtyard area. There is a washer & dryer located in the basement that is only for #4 but the area is shared with other units in the building. Location, location, location and this home offers it! You are right next to the Cheesman Park and the Denver Botanic Gardens and less than a 10 minute drive to get to downtown. *ALL utilities included; water, sewer, trash, gas & electric! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com