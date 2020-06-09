All apartments in Denver
1425 East 8th Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:16 PM

1425 East 8th Avenue

1425 East 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1425 East 8th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
gym
internet access
This adorable condo has been recently updated. The kitchen WOWS you as you walk into the home - with subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, a stainless steel appliance package including a gas stove and a beautiful light fixture. Both bedrooms are a good size with the second bedroom leading into an open sunroom. The property offers hardwood floors throughout and an outdoor courtyard area. There is a washer & dryer located in the basement that is only for #4 but the area is shared with other units in the building. Location, location, location and this home offers it! You are right next to the Cheesman Park and the Denver Botanic Gardens and less than a 10 minute drive to get to downtown. *ALL utilities included; water, sewer, trash, gas & electric! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 East 8th Avenue have any available units?
1425 East 8th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 East 8th Avenue have?
Some of 1425 East 8th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 East 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1425 East 8th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 East 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 East 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1425 East 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1425 East 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1425 East 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 East 8th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 East 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1425 East 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1425 East 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1425 East 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 East 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 East 8th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
