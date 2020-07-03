1417 King St

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom Duplex - Property Id: 166106



======================================================

All brick Duplex has one unit (1419) in front and (1417) in back. Each unit has it's own fenced yard. Both units have their own 8X8X8 ft Tuff Shed. The rear unit (1417) has an extra 8X8X8 ft shed. Both units have security doors and windows. Off street parking for four (4) vehicles in rear and street parking in front. Three blocks to West Light Rail Station just (3) blocks away. One (1) minutes by car or a (3) minutes walk. Mile High Stadium (8) min. by car or 24 min walk. most shoppng close.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/166106p

Property Id 166106



(RLNE5291251)