All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1412 Verbena Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1412 Verbena Street
Last updated June 22 2020 at 9:41 PM

1412 Verbena Street

1412 Verbena Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
East Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1412 Verbena Street, Denver, CO 80220
East Colfax

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1593 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Denver will welcome you with 1593 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking in the kitchen that comes complete with stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, granite counter tops, and a plenty of cabinet space. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer hook up, and a crawl space that is perfect for storage. Parking includes 2 reserved parking spots!

This property is within driving distance of Lowry Park, Great Lawn Park, Common Ground Golf Course, Martin Luther King Jr. Library, Stanley Marketplace, the Denver Zoo, and Denver Botanic Gardens! Travel is easy with quick access to highway 225 and I25.

Palmer Elementary, Lansing Elementary, Aurora West Middle School, Stapleton High School, and Aurora Central High School are all within a short driving distance!

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash care.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Verbena Street have any available units?
1412 Verbena Street has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Verbena Street have?
Some of 1412 Verbena Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Verbena Street currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Verbena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Verbena Street pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Verbena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1412 Verbena Street offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Verbena Street offers parking.
Does 1412 Verbena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Verbena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Verbena Street have a pool?
No, 1412 Verbena Street does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Verbena Street have accessible units?
No, 1412 Verbena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Verbena Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Verbena Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1412 Verbena Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1170 Logan
1170 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity