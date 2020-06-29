1412 Verbena Street ·

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Denver will welcome you with 1593 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking in the kitchen that comes complete with stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, granite counter tops, and a plenty of cabinet space. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer hook up, and a crawl space that is perfect for storage. Parking includes 2 reserved parking spots!



This property is within driving distance of Lowry Park, Great Lawn Park, Common Ground Golf Course, Martin Luther King Jr. Library, Stanley Marketplace, the Denver Zoo, and Denver Botanic Gardens! Travel is easy with quick access to highway 225 and I25.



Palmer Elementary, Lansing Elementary, Aurora West Middle School, Stapleton High School, and Aurora Central High School are all within a short driving distance!



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash care.



