1400 Little Raven Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***THIS UNIT HAS BEEN RENTED!***



Unbelievable Waterfront 3/3 Townhome on Cherry Creek in LoDo!



AVAILABILITY DATE: August 1, 2019

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs negotiable (65lbs and under)



DESCRIPTION:



* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot LoDo neighborhood with views of Cherry Creek, right on the Cherry Creek Trail

* 3 bedrooms plus reading nook, 3 bath

* Gorgeous hardwoods and carpeted bedrooms

* Two balconies – one off of the kitchen and another from a bedroom

* 2 Car Garage plus one uncovered spot

* Washer & Dryer included

* Central A/C

* New designer kitchen



GARAGE/PARKING: 2-car garage, 1 adjacent uncovered spot.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: N/A

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

SNOW REMOVAL: Tenant responsibility on balconies.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Contact us to schedule a showing.