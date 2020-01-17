All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1400 Little Raven Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1400 Little Raven Street
Last updated August 12 2019 at 8:23 PM

1400 Little Raven Street

1400 Little Raven Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1400 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO 80202
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***THIS UNIT HAS BEEN RENTED!***

Unbelievable Waterfront 3/3 Townhome on Cherry Creek in LoDo!

AVAILABILITY DATE: August 1, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 dogs negotiable (65lbs and under)

DESCRIPTION:

* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot LoDo neighborhood with views of Cherry Creek, right on the Cherry Creek Trail
* 3 bedrooms plus reading nook, 3 bath
* Gorgeous hardwoods and carpeted bedrooms
* Two balconies – one off of the kitchen and another from a bedroom
* 2 Car Garage plus one uncovered spot
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
* New designer kitchen

GARAGE/PARKING: 2-car garage, 1 adjacent uncovered spot.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: N/A
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
SNOW REMOVAL: Tenant responsibility on balconies.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $100

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Little Raven Street have any available units?
1400 Little Raven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Little Raven Street have?
Some of 1400 Little Raven Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Little Raven Street currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Little Raven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Little Raven Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Little Raven Street is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Little Raven Street offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Little Raven Street offers parking.
Does 1400 Little Raven Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 Little Raven Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Little Raven Street have a pool?
No, 1400 Little Raven Street does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Little Raven Street have accessible units?
No, 1400 Little Raven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Little Raven Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Little Raven Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Ballpark Lofts
1451 24th St
Denver, CO 80205
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
The Villages at Curtis Park
2855 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University