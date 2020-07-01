1379 S Logan St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2175bbf02f ----

To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!



Available NOW is this newly remodeled 2 bedroom,1 bathroom apartment located in the Platt Park Neighborhood, only two blocks from Sushi Den and all of the shopping and restaurants on Pearl St!! Two blocks from Broadway, 1/2 mile to I -25, less than a mile to train station.



Every square inch of this beautiful unit is brand new from floor to ceiling: appliances, washer/dryer, hardwood floors, bathroom, windows, central air conditioning, hot water heater, electrical, etc. This lovely unit also comes with a automatic one car garage as well!



Rent is $1,995.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,995.00 required for the security deposit.



Tenant are responsible for electricity, and gas. Water, and sewer are paid by landlord.



Only 2 spayed/ neutered cats are allowed at this property with $25 pet rent a month as well as a $200 pet deposit per cat.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Click here for a 3D tour: http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/