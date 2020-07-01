All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:49 PM

1379 S Logan St

1379 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1379 South Logan Street, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2175bbf02f ----
To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!

Available NOW is this newly remodeled 2 bedroom,1 bathroom apartment located in the Platt Park Neighborhood, only two blocks from Sushi Den and all of the shopping and restaurants on Pearl St!! Two blocks from Broadway, 1/2 mile to I -25, less than a mile to train station.

Every square inch of this beautiful unit is brand new from floor to ceiling: appliances, washer/dryer, hardwood floors, bathroom, windows, central air conditioning, hot water heater, electrical, etc. This lovely unit also comes with a automatic one car garage as well!

Rent is $1,995.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,995.00 required for the security deposit.

Tenant are responsible for electricity, and gas. Water, and sewer are paid by landlord.

Only 2 spayed/ neutered cats are allowed at this property with $25 pet rent a month as well as a $200 pet deposit per cat.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Click here for a 3D tour: http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1379 S Logan St have any available units?
1379 S Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1379 S Logan St have?
Some of 1379 S Logan St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1379 S Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
1379 S Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1379 S Logan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1379 S Logan St is pet friendly.
Does 1379 S Logan St offer parking?
Yes, 1379 S Logan St offers parking.
Does 1379 S Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1379 S Logan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1379 S Logan St have a pool?
No, 1379 S Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 1379 S Logan St have accessible units?
No, 1379 S Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 1379 S Logan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1379 S Logan St does not have units with dishwashers.

