1377 N High Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

1377 N High Street

1377 High Street · (720) 730-6797
Location

1377 High Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1715 · Avail. now

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 830 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
media room
Perfectly Active: Two Bedroom Near Cheesman Park - Property Id: 263536

Get used to easy access to premier live music, Denver's tastiest cuisine and 80 acres of greenspace. The Fillmore and The Odgen are just a 15-minute walk from your doorstep and Cheesman Park is one block south. With a walk score of 88 and a bike score of 97, you won't need a car to grab dinner, coffee or run most errands.

Interior:
Open, Light-Filled Layouts | Multiple Plans | New maple cabinets | Corian Countertops | Double paned windows | Central A/C | Onsite Laundry | Split Pay

Community Features:
Controlled Access Building | Large rooftop patio with sweeping views of mountains and downtown with BBQ area | Fitness Center | Theater Room | Additional Storage

Central Location:
The Fillmore, The Ogden, Cheesman Park, Botanical Gardens, Cherry Creek Shopping District
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263536
Property Id 263536

(RLNE5706281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1377 N High Street have any available units?
1377 N High Street has a unit available for $1,715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1377 N High Street have?
Some of 1377 N High Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1377 N High Street currently offering any rent specials?
1377 N High Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1377 N High Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1377 N High Street is pet friendly.
Does 1377 N High Street offer parking?
No, 1377 N High Street does not offer parking.
Does 1377 N High Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1377 N High Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1377 N High Street have a pool?
No, 1377 N High Street does not have a pool.
Does 1377 N High Street have accessible units?
No, 1377 N High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1377 N High Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1377 N High Street has units with dishwashers.
