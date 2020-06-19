1377 N High Street

Amenities
Perfectly Active: Two Bedroom Near Cheesman Park - Property Id: 263536
Get used to easy access to premier live music, Denver's tastiest cuisine and 80 acres of greenspace. The Fillmore and The Odgen are just a 15-minute walk from your doorstep and Cheesman Park is one block south. With a walk score of 88 and a bike score of 97, you won't need a car to grab dinner, coffee or run most errands.
Interior:
Open, Light-Filled Layouts | Multiple Plans | New maple cabinets | Corian Countertops | Double paned windows | Central A/C | Onsite Laundry | Split Pay
Community Features:
Controlled Access Building | Large rooftop patio with sweeping views of mountains and downtown with BBQ area | Fitness Center | Theater Room | Additional Storage
Central Location:
The Fillmore, The Ogden, Cheesman Park, Botanical Gardens, Cherry Creek Shopping District
