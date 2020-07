Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Ranch Style 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - This Beautiful ranch style home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a bonus room. This home comes with covered parking, a fully upgraded bathroom, a large fenced yard, washer and dryer included, and so much more! Photos do not do this home enough justice. This AMAZING property will not last long, so call today to schedule a showing. Owner of this property is open to a 6 or 18 month lease term.



(RLNE5202657)