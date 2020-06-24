All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 30 2019 at 11:51 PM

1357 Steele Street

1357 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

1357 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Do you like finishes? This place will amaze you!. There are no fewer than 12 different types of flooring, counter-tops, and wall surfaces. A private balcony patio to sit and ponder life's mysteries. A large private backyard for entertaining. A great neighborhood with a variety of shops and restaurants. This is a very open Denver Square, with partition walls and a more loft like construction than other houses of this vintage. This house like all of our listings has both and interior and an exterior. This one actually has more exterior than others. Doorknobs on all doors. Skylights and an attic loft.

Congress Park Neighborhood
3BR 2 Full Bath in Denver Square

2 Bedrooms upstairs, 1 in basement (1 is nonconforming it lacks an actual closet)
DW Electric Range Tile Counter top
Sun Room
Balcony
1.5 Car Detached Garage
Sprinkler System
Full Private Back Yard
Forced Air Heat
French Doors
Loft
Close to City Park, Cheesman Park, Colfax Shops

Application Link
https://blueshiftres.managebuilding.com/Resident/PublicPages/Application.aspx?listingId=21987

Additional Photos
https://plus.google.com/photos/118047216261101124365/albums/5876905308080718081?authkey=CJGB-Z73gOOZIw

Virtual Tour
http://youtu.be/7RkJq_8F2v8

Walk Score
https://www.walkscore.com/score/1357-steele-st-denver-co-80206

Lease Terms
Tenant Pays ALL Utilities (Gas, Electric, Water). Trash is included. Phone data, cable are tenant responsibilities if wanted.

6 month lease minimum, Pets are allowed with additional rent and security deposit
Denver Square in Congress Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 Steele Street have any available units?
1357 Steele Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1357 Steele Street have?
Some of 1357 Steele Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1357 Steele Street currently offering any rent specials?
1357 Steele Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 Steele Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1357 Steele Street is pet friendly.
Does 1357 Steele Street offer parking?
Yes, 1357 Steele Street offers parking.
Does 1357 Steele Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 Steele Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 Steele Street have a pool?
No, 1357 Steele Street does not have a pool.
Does 1357 Steele Street have accessible units?
No, 1357 Steele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 Steele Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1357 Steele Street has units with dishwashers.
