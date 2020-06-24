1357 Steele Street

Amenities
Do you like finishes? This place will amaze you!. There are no fewer than 12 different types of flooring, counter-tops, and wall surfaces. A private balcony patio to sit and ponder life's mysteries. A large private backyard for entertaining. A great neighborhood with a variety of shops and restaurants. This is a very open Denver Square, with partition walls and a more loft like construction than other houses of this vintage. This house like all of our listings has both and interior and an exterior. This one actually has more exterior than others. Doorknobs on all doors. Skylights and an attic loft.
Congress Park Neighborhood
3BR 2 Full Bath in Denver Square
2 Bedrooms upstairs, 1 in basement (1 is nonconforming it lacks an actual closet)
DW Electric Range Tile Counter top
Sun Room
Balcony
1.5 Car Detached Garage
Sprinkler System
Full Private Back Yard
Forced Air Heat
French Doors
Loft
Close to City Park, Cheesman Park, Colfax Shops
Application Link
https://blueshiftres.managebuilding.com/Resident/PublicPages/Application.aspx?listingId=21987
Additional Photos
https://plus.google.com/photos/118047216261101124365/albums/5876905308080718081?authkey=CJGB-Z73gOOZIw
Virtual Tour
http://youtu.be/7RkJq_8F2v8
Walk Score
https://www.walkscore.com/score/1357-steele-st-denver-co-80206
Lease Terms
Tenant Pays ALL Utilities (Gas, Electric, Water). Trash is included. Phone data, cable are tenant responsibilities if wanted.
6 month lease minimum, Pets are allowed with additional rent and security deposit
Denver Square in Congress Park