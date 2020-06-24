1357 Steele Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Do you like finishes? This place will amaze you!. There are no fewer than 12 different types of flooring, counter-tops, and wall surfaces. A private balcony patio to sit and ponder life's mysteries. A large private backyard for entertaining. A great neighborhood with a variety of shops and restaurants. This is a very open Denver Square, with partition walls and a more loft like construction than other houses of this vintage. This house like all of our listings has both and interior and an exterior. This one actually has more exterior than others. Doorknobs on all doors. Skylights and an attic loft.



Congress Park Neighborhood

3BR 2 Full Bath in Denver Square



2 Bedrooms upstairs, 1 in basement (1 is nonconforming it lacks an actual closet)

DW Electric Range Tile Counter top

Sun Room

Balcony

1.5 Car Detached Garage

Sprinkler System

Full Private Back Yard

Forced Air Heat

French Doors

Loft

Close to City Park, Cheesman Park, Colfax Shops



Application Link

https://blueshiftres.managebuilding.com/Resident/PublicPages/Application.aspx?listingId=21987



Additional Photos

https://plus.google.com/photos/118047216261101124365/albums/5876905308080718081?authkey=CJGB-Z73gOOZIw



Virtual Tour

http://youtu.be/7RkJq_8F2v8



Walk Score

https://www.walkscore.com/score/1357-steele-st-denver-co-80206



Lease Terms

Tenant Pays ALL Utilities (Gas, Electric, Water). Trash is included. Phone data, cable are tenant responsibilities if wanted.



6 month lease minimum, Pets are allowed with additional rent and security deposit

Denver Square in Congress Park