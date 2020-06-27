1352 South University Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

Don't miss this beautiful remodel near Washington Park and Denver University located on the prestigious University Boulevard. Beautiful wood floors, newer kitchen with all newer stainless steel appliances. Large living room with beautiful wood floors. Wood burning fireplace. There are two bedrooms and one shared bathroom on both the main floor and in the basement. Large 2 car detached garage and a nice fenced yard. Granite counter tops highlight the spacious kitchen. Large yard with a sprinkler system. For more information about lease details contact Heartstone Properties, LLC at (303) 796-1248 ext 103