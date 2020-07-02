1352 S Quieto Ct

Amenities

Available NOW!



Come check out this spacious two bedroom single family house in Ruby Hill. Freshly Painted with new carpeting. A good sized kitchen with all the major appliances included and mostly newer. An space off the kitchen for family meals. A good sized living room with large front window and ceiling fan.



Almost brand new windows throughout to keep energy costs lower.



The two bedrooms are in the back of the house and share a full bathroom with bathtub and pedestal sink.



There is a large backyard that is fully fenced. The landlord intends to replace the fence in 2020 or after. The bushes in the front yard to be removed in November. A one car garage with garage door opener. House includes stackable washer and dryer.



The area is close to the Rec Center and Elementary School. Ruby Hill is less than 4 blocks away and the house is near the Platte River bike path for great walking and biking.



