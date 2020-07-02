All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 2 2019

1352 S Quieto Ct

1352 South Quieto Court · No Longer Available
Location

1352 South Quieto Court, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW!

Come check out this spacious two bedroom single family house in Ruby Hill. Freshly Painted with new carpeting. A good sized kitchen with all the major appliances included and mostly newer. An space off the kitchen for family meals. A good sized living room with large front window and ceiling fan.

Almost brand new windows throughout to keep energy costs lower.

The two bedrooms are in the back of the house and share a full bathroom with bathtub and pedestal sink.

There is a large backyard that is fully fenced. The landlord intends to replace the fence in 2020 or after. The bushes in the front yard to be removed in November. A one car garage with garage door opener. House includes stackable washer and dryer.

The area is close to the Rec Center and Elementary School. Ruby Hill is less than 4 blocks away and the house is near the Platte River bike path for great walking and biking.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view a link of the Virtual Tour and to book a showing time

Owner seeking lease from 6 months+

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/1352-S-QUIETO-CT

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
