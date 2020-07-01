1345 South Corona Street

Amenities

garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking garage

**** Available Furnished or Unfurnished*****



Located just a half block away from Washington Park and another couple more to I25. This house has tons of light and a nice open layout. upstairs has a kitchen connected to the living areas and the two bedrooms share a bathroom. Downstairs has another bedroom and bathroom with the possibility of a small fourth bedroom, office, or guest room. Fenced in backyard with a garage.



