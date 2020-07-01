All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1345 South Corona Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1345 South Corona Street
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

1345 South Corona Street

1345 South Corona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1345 South Corona Street, Denver, CO 80210
Washington Park West

Amenities

garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**** Available Furnished or Unfurnished*****

Located just a half block away from Washington Park and another couple more to I25. This house has tons of light and a nice open layout. upstairs has a kitchen connected to the living areas and the two bedrooms share a bathroom. Downstairs has another bedroom and bathroom with the possibility of a small fourth bedroom, office, or guest room. Fenced in backyard with a garage.

Please call/text/email Alex Wolfson anytime to schedule a showing. 8037302866
visit www.sophisticatedproperties.com to check out our other properties and www.milehighleasing.com for apartment help

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1345-s-corona-st-denver-co-80210-usa/3810725b-8b75-4c7c-8214-2be37a7af31b

(RLNE5348697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 South Corona Street have any available units?
1345 South Corona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1345 South Corona Street currently offering any rent specials?
1345 South Corona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 South Corona Street pet-friendly?
No, 1345 South Corona Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1345 South Corona Street offer parking?
Yes, 1345 South Corona Street offers parking.
Does 1345 South Corona Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 South Corona Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 South Corona Street have a pool?
No, 1345 South Corona Street does not have a pool.
Does 1345 South Corona Street have accessible units?
No, 1345 South Corona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 South Corona Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1345 South Corona Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 South Corona Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1345 South Corona Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University