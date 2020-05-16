Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 Available 10/01/19 Chic 1BD, 1BA Apartment in Cap Hill with Natural Sunlight and Garage Parking. - Beautiful apartment in one of Denver's most historic neighborhoods. This home offers and abundance of natural sunlight, gorgeous refinished hardwood floors through, spacious bathroom with claw foot tub, and recently installed stainless steel appliances. Easily commute to work, or simply walk to some of the most popular bars and restaurants. Enjoy all of what the Mile High City has to offer. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*There is a $50 monthly fee for water, sewer, trash, and parking.

*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent

*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5127041)