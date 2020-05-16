All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1340 N Emerson St Unit 10
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

1340 N Emerson St Unit 10

1340 North Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1340 North Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 Available 10/01/19 Chic 1BD, 1BA Apartment in Cap Hill with Natural Sunlight and Garage Parking. - Beautiful apartment in one of Denver's most historic neighborhoods. This home offers and abundance of natural sunlight, gorgeous refinished hardwood floors through, spacious bathroom with claw foot tub, and recently installed stainless steel appliances. Easily commute to work, or simply walk to some of the most popular bars and restaurants. Enjoy all of what the Mile High City has to offer. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*There is a $50 monthly fee for water, sewer, trash, and parking.
*Pets are negotiable and must be approved by the Home Owner.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5127041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 have any available units?
1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 have?
Some of 1340 N Emerson St Unit 10's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 is pet friendly.
Does 1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 offers parking.
Does 1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 have a pool?
No, 1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 does not have a pool.
Does 1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 N Emerson St Unit 10 has units with dishwashers.
