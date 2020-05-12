1327 Steele Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Please use email tab for showings. . this second floor unit was the model during the sales period and it looks like it with the upgrades. Hardwood floors are in excellent condition, there is crown molding, updated kitchen and bathroom appliances and fixtures.. Very nice carpet in bedroom with lots of closet space.building and interior are in excellent condition as well. Washer and dryer included. This section of Steele street is tree lined and very quiet. Got to see this one! Sorry no pets. Available NOW!