Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1327 Steele Street

1327 North Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

1327 North Steele Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Please use email tab for showings. . this second floor unit was the model during the sales period and it looks like it with the upgrades. Hardwood floors are in excellent condition, there is crown molding, updated kitchen and bathroom appliances and fixtures.. Very nice carpet in bedroom with lots of closet space.building and interior are in excellent condition as well. Washer and dryer included. This section of Steele street is tree lined and very quiet. Got to see this one! Sorry no pets. Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Steele Street have any available units?
1327 Steele Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 Steele Street have?
Some of 1327 Steele Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Steele Street currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Steele Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Steele Street pet-friendly?
No, 1327 Steele Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1327 Steele Street offer parking?
No, 1327 Steele Street does not offer parking.
Does 1327 Steele Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 Steele Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Steele Street have a pool?
No, 1327 Steele Street does not have a pool.
Does 1327 Steele Street have accessible units?
No, 1327 Steele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Steele Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 Steele Street has units with dishwashers.
