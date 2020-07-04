1321 Gaylord Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking

Welcome Home! This beautiful Cheesman Park home built in 1906 is calling! Unparalleled original woodwork and vintage lighting coupled with modern amenities and layout. Being offered as furnished or unfurnished. A very spacious 4 bed / 2.5 bath / 3,150 square feet above grade, this property is flooded in natural light and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The main floor features a large foyer, 2 living spaces, a spacious modern kitchen, powder room and a mud room. Dual staircases in the front and rear of the home lead to the second level which boasts a spacious master suite with a 4-piece master bath, en suite office/sitting room and a large storage loft. 3 additional bedrooms and an large, updated 2nd floor bath room with clawfoot tub and spacious shower. Washer/Dryer on the second floor, Large private backyard, boiler heat, radiant floor heating, antique ice box and pantry for extra storage, two staircases, several vintage built-ins, wine cooler. exterior features: large front porch, spacious back patio, garden beds, large sand box with fire pit. One covered parking spot. Secure basement apartment is leased quiet and respectful tenant. Tenant pays all utilities. Only small pets considered. Available June 1. Call New Age today for a private showing.