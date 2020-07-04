All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 12 2020 at 8:07 AM

1321 Gaylord Street

1321 Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Gaylord Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
Welcome Home! This beautiful Cheesman Park home built in 1906 is calling! Unparalleled original woodwork and vintage lighting coupled with modern amenities and layout. Being offered as furnished or unfurnished. A very spacious 4 bed / 2.5 bath / 3,150 square feet above grade, this property is flooded in natural light and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The main floor features a large foyer, 2 living spaces, a spacious modern kitchen, powder room and a mud room. Dual staircases in the front and rear of the home lead to the second level which boasts a spacious master suite with a 4-piece master bath, en suite office/sitting room and a large storage loft. 3 additional bedrooms and an large, updated 2nd floor bath room with clawfoot tub and spacious shower. Washer/Dryer on the second floor, Large private backyard, boiler heat, radiant floor heating, antique ice box and pantry for extra storage, two staircases, several vintage built-ins, wine cooler. exterior features: large front porch, spacious back patio, garden beds, large sand box with fire pit. One covered parking spot. Secure basement apartment is leased quiet and respectful tenant. Tenant pays all utilities. Only small pets considered. Available June 1. Call New Age today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Gaylord Street have any available units?
1321 Gaylord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Gaylord Street have?
Some of 1321 Gaylord Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Gaylord Street currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Gaylord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Gaylord Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Gaylord Street is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Gaylord Street offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Gaylord Street offers parking.
Does 1321 Gaylord Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 Gaylord Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Gaylord Street have a pool?
No, 1321 Gaylord Street does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Gaylord Street have accessible units?
No, 1321 Gaylord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Gaylord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Gaylord Street does not have units with dishwashers.

