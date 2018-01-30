Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors internet access

hardwood floors patio / balcony internet access

Contact Us:

RIO Real Estate

Leasing

leasing@rio-realestate.com

Phone: 303-733-0487



Hardwood Flooring throughout!

Lots of Natural Light!

Corner Unit!

Close to High-frequency Bus Line Providing Quick Access to Downtown Denver!

Walking Distance to Cheesman Park, Summertime Farmer\'s Market, Bookstores, Nightlife, and More!

WIFI Incuded!



12-month Lease

$1025 Rent

$65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers water, trash collection, gas, wastewater, and heat, and WIFI)

Tenant billed independently for electricity through Xcel Energy.

$400 Security Deposit*

$45 Application Fee (per person)

No Pets, Please.



QUALIFICATIONS

- Must make twice the amount of rent per month

- Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings)

- No collections

- No Rental Debt

- No Evictions

- No Criminal History

**Deposit subject to change pending results of background check

* We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.



If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call or text 303-733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1320 York St.). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted.



Thank you very much for your time and interest!



*Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *