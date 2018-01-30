All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1320 York St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1320 York St.
Last updated April 9 2019 at 2:01 PM

1320 York St.

1320 York Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1320 York Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7980adb009 ----
Contact Us:
RIO Real Estate
Leasing
leasing@rio-realestate.com
Phone: 303-733-0487

Hardwood Flooring throughout!
Lots of Natural Light!
Corner Unit!
Close to High-frequency Bus Line Providing Quick Access to Downtown Denver!
Walking Distance to Cheesman Park, Summertime Farmer\'s Market, Bookstores, Nightlife, and More!
WIFI Incuded!

12-month Lease
$1025 Rent
$65 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers water, trash collection, gas, wastewater, and heat, and WIFI)
Tenant billed independently for electricity through Xcel Energy.
$400 Security Deposit*
$45 Application Fee (per person)
No Pets, Please.

QUALIFICATIONS
- Must make twice the amount of rent per month
- Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings)
- No collections
- No Rental Debt
- No Evictions
- No Criminal History
**Deposit subject to change pending results of background check
* We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.

If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call or text 303-733-0487 to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1320 York St.). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted.

Thank you very much for your time and interest!

Contact Us:
RIO Real Estate
Leasing
leasing@rio-realestate.com
Phone: 303-733-0487

*Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 York St. have any available units?
1320 York St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1320 York St. currently offering any rent specials?
1320 York St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 York St. pet-friendly?
No, 1320 York St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1320 York St. offer parking?
No, 1320 York St. does not offer parking.
Does 1320 York St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 York St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 York St. have a pool?
No, 1320 York St. does not have a pool.
Does 1320 York St. have accessible units?
No, 1320 York St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 York St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 York St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 York St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 York St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard
Denver, CO 80236
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
Nuvo
1211 Vine St
Denver, CO 80206
Concord
2459 S York St
Denver, CO 80210
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University