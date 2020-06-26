Amenities

1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Beautiful Historic Apartment - About 1320 Race Street Unit A

Enjoy living in one of Denver's most unique historic properties in the beautiful Cheesman Park neighborhood. Commonly called the "Pineapple House" thanks to the iconic statues at the front gate, the Pope-Thompson-Wasson House was built in 1894 and is a registered Denver Landmark. It was the 23rd building on the Historic Registry and just the 5th home to be added after the Governor's Mansion and the Molly Brown House. Designed in the Italian Renaissance Revival style, this home has been fully renovated into two units that combine convenience and modernity while preserving the home's historic character.



Just a block from Cheesman Park and Denver's Botanic Gardens, the location is ideal for those going downtown (7-8 min), to Uptown/City Park/St. Joseph's Hospital (5 min), and Cherry Creek (5 min).



The unit for rent is accessed on the south side of the property (garden level) and has a private entrance and unique address.



The rental unit is large for this area of town, 900 sq. ft in fact. This includes a bedroom, large living room, full bathroom, kitchen, and also a private washer and dryer for you to use (plus a large amount of storage space for you to utilize).



The rental rate is $1,245 per month AND this includes all your electric, water, and heating. The only thing the tenant(s) need to cover is your cable/internet. Parking is not included but there is a lot of street parking in the surrounding neighborhood. Deposit is one month's rent. The target lease length is one year, but am open to shorter or longer terms for the right person.



No Pets.

Smoking not permitted.

Quiet people are preferred.



