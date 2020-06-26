All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1320 Race Street Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1320 Race Street Unit A
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

1320 Race Street Unit A

1320 Race St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1320 Race St, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Beautiful Historic Apartment - About 1320 Race Street Unit A
Enjoy living in one of Denver's most unique historic properties in the beautiful Cheesman Park neighborhood. Commonly called the "Pineapple House" thanks to the iconic statues at the front gate, the Pope-Thompson-Wasson House was built in 1894 and is a registered Denver Landmark. It was the 23rd building on the Historic Registry and just the 5th home to be added after the Governor's Mansion and the Molly Brown House. Designed in the Italian Renaissance Revival style, this home has been fully renovated into two units that combine convenience and modernity while preserving the home's historic character.

Just a block from Cheesman Park and Denver's Botanic Gardens, the location is ideal for those going downtown (7-8 min), to Uptown/City Park/St. Joseph's Hospital (5 min), and Cherry Creek (5 min).

The unit for rent is accessed on the south side of the property (garden level) and has a private entrance and unique address.

The rental unit is large for this area of town, 900 sq. ft in fact. This includes a bedroom, large living room, full bathroom, kitchen, and also a private washer and dryer for you to use (plus a large amount of storage space for you to utilize).

The rental rate is $1,245 per month AND this includes all your electric, water, and heating. The only thing the tenant(s) need to cover is your cable/internet. Parking is not included but there is a lot of street parking in the surrounding neighborhood. Deposit is one month's rent. The target lease length is one year, but am open to shorter or longer terms for the right person.

No Pets.
Smoking not permitted.
Quiet people are preferred.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4958475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Race Street Unit A have any available units?
1320 Race Street Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Race Street Unit A have?
Some of 1320 Race Street Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Race Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Race Street Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Race Street Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1320 Race Street Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1320 Race Street Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Race Street Unit A offers parking.
Does 1320 Race Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Race Street Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Race Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 1320 Race Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Race Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1320 Race Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Race Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Race Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan LoHi at Dixon Plaza
3215 Tejon Street
Denver, CO 80211
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl
Denver, CO 80211
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University